Make plans to win all 28 seats: Shah tells Karnataka BJP

MYSURU: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting a target of 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections to return to power for a third term with flying colours, Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday held an hour-long closed-door meeting to draw a road map for the crucial polls in Karnataka.

Shah, considered the Chanakya of BJP, set an agenda to win all the 28 seats in the state and wanted BJP core committee leaders to work on a road map and strategy to counter Congress toolkit and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s guarantee schemes and also to focus on the government’s economic bankruptcy. The Core Committee devoted much of its time to devise a plan to corn the government both inside and outside the House.