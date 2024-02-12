Needs, hopes & Budget 2024

There are a lot of expectations from the state budget to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 16.

Enhance connectivity, improve roads

To encourage sustainable development of trade and commerce in Dakshina Kannada region, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Ananthesh V Prabhu has suggested better Bengaluru-Mangaluru connectivity. KCCI also suggested that the State government build an all-weather world-class motorable road through Shiradi, Charmadi and Sampaje ghats, better train connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Madgaon, Mumbai and North Karnataka, and also more flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru/Mumbai.

Beach tourism promoter Yatish Baikampady urged the government to build artificial reefs all along the coast. “In the budget, the government must provide permission for floating restaurants with liquor licences, extended business hours in Mangaluru, incentives for transport operators for late night operations and financial assistance for national and international level conferences organised in the coast.”

Dilraj Alva, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association and entrepreneur, has demanded modernisation of the transport and tourism sector. “New investments on vehicles for public transport, ideas such as e-mobility and smart mobility in Tier-2 cities should be encouraged to make public transport lucrative for the people.”

President of Malpe Fishermen Association Dayanand Suvarna said the quantity of subsidised diesel sold to fishing boats should be hiked from the present 2 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL. Last time, the budget allotment for the fisheries department was Rs 272 crore, and in this budget, the allocation should be increased to Rs 1,000 crore.

BY Divya Cutinho & Prakash Samaga