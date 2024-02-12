Needs, hopes & Budget 2024

There are a lot of expectations from the state budget to be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on February 16.
Enhance connectivity, improve roads
To encourage sustainable development of trade and commerce in Dakshina Kannada region, Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman Ananthesh V Prabhu has suggested better Bengaluru-Mangaluru connectivity. KCCI also suggested that the State government build an all-weather world-class motorable road through Shiradi, Charmadi and Sampaje ghats, better train connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, Madgaon, Mumbai and North Karnataka, and also more flights between Mangaluru and Bengaluru/Mumbai.
Beach tourism promoter Yatish Baikampady urged the government to build artificial reefs all along the coast. “In the budget, the government must provide permission for floating restaurants with liquor licences, extended business hours in Mangaluru, incentives for transport operators for late night operations and financial assistance for national and international level conferences organised in the coast.”
Dilraj Alva, former president of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association and entrepreneur, has demanded modernisation of the transport and tourism sector. “New investments on vehicles for public transport, ideas such as e-mobility and smart mobility in Tier-2 cities should be encouraged to make public transport lucrative for the people.”
President of Malpe Fishermen Association Dayanand Suvarna said the quantity of subsidised diesel sold to fishing boats should be hiked from the present 2 lakh KL to 2.5 lakh KL. Last time, the budget allotment for the fisheries department was Rs 272 crore, and in this budget, the allocation should be increased to Rs 1,000 crore.
BY Divya Cutinho & Prakash Samaga
Complete pending projects, implement BMLTA
Projects like white-topping of roads, stormwater drain works, flyovers and other works announced earlier should be completed, said urban expert and member of Brand Bengaluru Task Force V Ravichandar.
“Funds should be allocated to complete these projects. There is no point announcing a grand project when earlier ones are incomplete,” Ravichandar said. The focus should also be on public space improvement. “The budget should focus on community activities like art, culture, and literature,” he added.
Srinivas Alavilli from the World Resource Institute observed that the government should implement the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) Bill 2022, passed by the previous government. It will help better coordination between civic agencies and executing an urban mobility plan. “In the budget speech, if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah covers implementation of BMLTA, this will pave the way for sustainable urban transport and integration of land use and transport planning in urban areas,” said Alavilli.
Experts also highlight the staff crunch in civic agencies and setting up of the Karnataka Municipal Engineer Service (KMES) which will help in recruiting engineers for 12 municipal corporations across Karnataka. “The BBMP is facing a shortage of at least 500 engineers, and those coming on deputation from the Public Works Department will have to return to the parent department after three years of service. Hence, the government should look at setting up KMES,” said Alavilli.
BY Mohammed Yacoob
Develop tourism sector, industrial zones
The aspirations of people of Old Mysuru region are high and various. Kolar is hopeful of a government medical college, an industrial township near Mulbagal that is close to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and also Tamil Nadu. Tumakuru expects an increase in allocation of funds for Upper Bhadra and Yettinahole projects that will help fill up tanks in the district. Plans for an international airport in Tumakuru have raised hopes.
In Ramanagara district, people have high expectations for the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project, other than revival of Vrishabhavathi river and an industrial township near Magadi, to generate employment for locals and funds for the Government Medical College in Kanakapura.
Vijayapura, a historic city known for its mesmerizing monuments of the Adil Shahi era, could be used to attract tourists from across the globe to increase the State’s revenue. But in the absence of proper focus and limited budgetary allocation, this sector has remained largely neglected.
Historians and heritage activists have been urging governments to allocate funds for the improvement of the tourism sector, which could not only address the unemployment issue significantly but also add to the State’s exchequer. It also has one of the largest reservoirs in the State with water storage capacity of over 123 tmcft, but the water has not been utilized fully for providing irrigation facilities to the district.
Social activist Ashok Chandargi said there are a lot of expectations from people in the Kittur Karnataka region. Traffic problems have been a major issue for Hubballi-Dharwad, and measures need to be taken. The Mahadayi drinking water controversy is a long-pending issue. There is also a demand for establishing separate DCC banks at Gadag and Haveri, and for the establishment of an Ayurvedic college and research centre in Kappatagudda.
Rohan Juvali, former president of Belgaum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said a dedicated industry zone for foundries, new Foundry Park on over 500 acres of land and 2,000 acres of land for all other engineering industries should be developed in Belagavi district, as promised in the winter session of the assembly held in December 2023 at Belagavi.
BY Firoz Rozindar & Tushar A Majukar
Need industrial townships, modern canals
The prevailing drought situation and release of 40tmcft of water from the Krishnaraja Sagar Reservoir have made farmers look for financial assistance from the government. Krishna, a farmer from Mandya, said the government should announce a minimum of Rs 40,000 per acre for farmers in the Cauvery basin.
People in Chamarajanagar district want the government to take up the second phase of tank-filling projects, funds for basic infrastructure to tap tourism potential, and more residential schools in tribal areas.
People expect the government to start work on Film City and set up a tourism centre and international convention centre to further promote tourism that has generated direct and indirect employment.
Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) secretary Suresh Kumar Jain said they demand that the government resumes the long-pending proposal to build a Mysuru Export Centre in Hebbal Industrial Area.
K Shiva Kumar & B K Lakshmikanth