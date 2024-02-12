No phone jammers now, 5G to get more MLAs into Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: After decades, one can freely access mobile phones without the intrusive jammers inside and around the legislature from Monday.

Speaker UT Khader, who oversaw the arrangements for the budget session starting from Monday, told TNIE that jammers which used to be activated when the Assembly and Council were in session for decades have been done away with and there is no problem in making or receiving calls now.

Also, 5G wifi service has been activated inside Vidhana Soudha and legislators can use their tablets and handheld devices on the premises. He said a technical team has completed the project. Debugging of the 5G service has been completed and it shows the signal strength to be excellent. These are part of the initiatives to increase the participation of members in the sessions and to involve all in the decision-making process. Asked if gadgets can be misused, he said, “We trust and believe all our legislators are responsible.”