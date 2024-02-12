Parent files plaint against Mangaluru school teacher over derogatory remarks

In the meantime, BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty called upon Hindus to refrain from admitting their children to schools run by Christian missionaries. In a statement, he said this is not the first time that anti-Hindu sentiments have been expressed at a Christian missionary school.

“In the past, they have discouraged Hindu students from wearing flowers and bangles or sporting tilak (bindi). Now, they have conspired to spread hatred about our gods,” he alleged.

He warned protests will be held if the school management fails to initiate strict action against the teacher.