Sun allergy, Vitamin-D deficiency cases rise in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the previous decades, basking in the sun during the early morning and evening was considered a healthy practice, aiding in the body’s Vitamin-D intake and benefiting the skin. But, now it has changed.
With rising temperatures, doctors are observing a surge in individuals with Vitamin-D deficiency and sun allergies. This concern has prompted caution among medical professionals, including orthopedics, dermatologist and oncologists, who are now hesitant to recommend sun exposure. Previously recommended durations of sun exposure, typically 20 minutes, have been reduced to 5-10minutes.
Dr Anagha Sumanth, dermatologist and dermo- surgeon, said many patients are approaching with allergies and deficiencies. They are now being advised to limit sun exposure for 5-10 minutes on their upper back coupled with adequate application of sunscreen on exposed areas.
“The optimal time to sit under the sun is before 8am and between 3.30pm to 5pm, when the heat waves are not harsh. Around 95% of the Bengalureans are deficient in Vitamin-D,” said Dr Avinash CK, orthopedist and Professor at Dayanand Sagar University. Dermatologists stressed that sunscreen does not cause Vitamin D deficiency.
“The number of people suffering from sun allergies including rashes, irritation, pigmentation and polymorphic light eruption is increasing. Around 20% of patients present such issues daily, children being the worst affected. Therefore, people are now being advised regular skin and vitamin level checks every six months,” said another dermatologist from a leading private hospital.
“Though sun exposure is important for all of us, we must be cognizant of sun-related skin damage with rising temperatures. Limiting direct sun exposure between 10 am to 4 pm is advised during summer, with sunscreen (at least SPF 30 and capable of protecting from UV-A and UV-B rays) and protective clothing is recommended before stepping out to prevent sunburn and long term skin damage that can cause cancer,” said Dr Narayan Subramanyam, oncologist, Sparsh Hospital.