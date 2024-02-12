Sun allergy, Vitamin-D deficiency cases rise in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the previous decades, basking in the sun during the early morning and evening was considered a healthy practice, aiding in the body’s Vitamin-D intake and benefiting the skin. But, now it has changed.

With rising temperatures, doctors are observing a surge in individuals with Vitamin-D deficiency and sun allergies. This concern has prompted caution among medical professionals, including orthopedics, dermatologist and oncologists, who are now hesitant to recommend sun exposure. Previously recommended durations of sun exposure, typically 20 minutes, have been reduced to 5-10minutes.

Dr Anagha Sumanth, dermatologist and dermo- surgeon, said many patients are approaching with allergies and deficiencies. They are now being advised to limit sun exposure for 5-10 minutes on their upper back coupled with adequate application of sunscreen on exposed areas.