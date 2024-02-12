Won’t contest from Mandya, reiterates JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: JDS state youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday clarified that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.
In his electoral debut, Nikhil, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, had lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya in the 2019 LS polls. In the 2023 Assembly elections, Nikhil lost to Iqbal Hussain of the Congress from Ramanagara.
According to political pundits, Nikhil is starting to prove himself as the future commandant of JDS and the political heir of Gowda and Kumaraswamy. Evidently, on Sunday Kumaraswamy took time off, owing to his poor health, forcing Nikhil to hold a meeting of JDS digital media workers at the party headquarters.
On Kumaraswamy not meeting Amit Shah, who is in Mysuru, Nikhil said, “ My father Kumaraswamy has some health issues and is resting. So, he is not meeting Shah. Kumaraswamy had informed Shah about this,” he said. JDS and BJP are in an alliance to fight the LS polls.
On Siddaramaiah accusing the Centre of disparity in share of Central taxes, Nikhil said, “The Finance Commission is an autonomous body that works independently. The Centre will make decisions based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. But the Congress leaders are using this for their political gain. They are misleading people.”
On former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda (BJP) opposing JDS’ claim for both Hassan and Mandya seats, Nikhil maintained that one should be patient as the BJP high command will put an end to it.
“After back-to-back defeats, Nikhil seems to have come of age. He has taken time off to organise the party and his decision not to contest will help him tour the state along with BJP leaders ahead of the LS polls,” said a JDS leader.