Won’t contest from Mandya, reiterates JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: JDS state youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday clarified that he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mandya.

In his electoral debut, Nikhil, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, had lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh from Mandya in the 2019 LS polls. In the 2023 Assembly elections, Nikhil lost to Iqbal Hussain of the Congress from Ramanagara.

According to political pundits, Nikhil is starting to prove himself as the future commandant of JDS and the political heir of Gowda and Kumaraswamy. Evidently, on Sunday Kumaraswamy took time off, owing to his poor health, forcing Nikhil to hold a meeting of JDS digital media workers at the party headquarters.