Bescom seeks 49 paise hike in power tariff

BENGALURU: As part of an annual exercise, all energy supply companies (Escoms) in the state have proposed to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to increase power tariff.

Interestingly, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has sought a hike of 49 paise per unit for domestic consumers (irrespective of category), which is the lowest among all Escoms. It is also much less than what it had proposed last year at Rs 1.36.

KERC allowed a power tariff hike of 70 paise per unit last year. The power tariff is revised every year, accounting for transmission and distribution losses and power purchase agreements. Last year, the revised tariffs were announced on May 12 and they came into effect from April. Gescom has proposed a hike of Rs 1.63 per unit, Mescom 0.59, Hescom 0.57 and Chesccom 0.50.

