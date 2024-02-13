Biker held for biting traffic cop in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old biker has been arrested by the Wilson Garden police for reportedly attacking and biting a traffic police head constable as well as creating a ruckus on the road. The incident happened near the Wilson Garden 10th Cross junction around 11.30 am on Monday.

The accused, identified as Syed Shafi, a resident of BTM Layout 1st stage, got enraged when he saw constable Siddarameshwara Koujalagi taking his photos while he was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. He also snatched the constable’s mobile phone and tried to flee. But the head constable along with a colleague managed to catch hold of the accused.

Shafi also threatened to set fire to the police post and parked his two-wheeler in the middle of the road, affecting movement of traffic. He also told the policemen to remove the registration number plate of his two-wheeler and to file as many cases as they want. The injured cop brought the accused to the police station and filed a complaint against him.