Karnataka

Biker held for biting traffic cop in Bengaluru

He also snatched the constable’s mobile phone and tried to flee. But the head constable along with a colleague managed to catch hold of the accused.
The accused, identified as Syed Shafi, got enraged when he saw constable Siddarameshwara Koujalagi taking his photos while he was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old biker has been arrested by the Wilson Garden police for reportedly attacking and biting a traffic police head constable as well as creating a ruckus on the road. The incident happened near the Wilson Garden 10th Cross junction around 11.30 am on Monday.

The accused, identified as Syed Shafi, a resident of BTM Layout 1st stage, got enraged when he saw constable Siddarameshwara Koujalagi taking his photos while he was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet. He also snatched the constable’s mobile phone and tried to flee. But the head constable along with a colleague managed to catch hold of the accused.

Shafi also threatened to set fire to the police post and parked his two-wheeler in the middle of the road, affecting movement of traffic. He also told the policemen to remove the registration number plate of his two-wheeler and to file as many cases as they want. The injured cop brought the accused to the police station and filed a complaint against him.

