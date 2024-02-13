CM Siddaramaiah may announce tunnel roads for Bengaluru in his budget

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to announce the much-debated tunnel roads for Bengaluru in his budget to be presented on February 16. The tunnel roads, supposed to ease traffic in the state capital, have been proposed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his address to the joint session of the state legislature, mentioned that the construction of tunnel roads is intended to reduce traffic congestion in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

“The feasibility report is being prepared,” he added. He pointed out that under the Metro Phase-2 and Reach-5 new line (from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board), which runs for 19.15 km, 16 stations will be double-decker. “At present, 98 per cent progress has been achieved and the line is expected to be commissioned by July 2024,” he said.

The governor said work is under way on the Metro project from Central Silk Board to Krishnarajapuram (19.75 km) and under phase-2B from Krishnarajapuram to Kempegowda International Airport, and the two sections are expected to be completed by June 2026.

On the Bengaluru Suburban Railway project, he said civil works for the Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara (25 km) corridor are in progress. “The tender for civil works of Heelalige -Rajanakunte (46.24 km) corridor has been finalised and the work will begin soon,” he added.