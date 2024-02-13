Government all for US consulate in Bengaluru: Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said the Karnataka government will provide all support to the US government to set up a consulate in Bengaluru. Pointing out that a huge population of students and technology workers from Bengaluru visit the US on a regular basis, Kharge requested setting up a consulate in the city to facilitate their visa and other formalities.

He was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India, who are visiting major Tier-1 and 2 south Indian cities from February 12-20. More than 15 well-known and respected schools from the United States of America are part of the Trade Mission. “The delegates of the Trade Mission will seek to connect US educational institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration,” he said.

“We will extend our full support to the US government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES industries, techies and students in Karnataka, who have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications,” said Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, KEONICS.

The trade mission will also explore avenues of cooperation between the US and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and allied sectors. It will also work towards building a long-term partnership between the US and Indian businesses. The trade mission, organised by the US Commercial Service, began its tour with Bengaluru from February 12 to 13 and will head to Mangaluru and Manipal from February 14 to 15.

Sudhakar inaugurates education fair

Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar launched the US Higher Education Fair in Bengaluru on Monday to attract more students to pursue higher education in US universities. The fair will be on till February 20. The minister said the higher education department is open to allowing Indian students pursue international partnerships and collaborative education with American universities.