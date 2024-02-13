‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Jai Bhim’ echo in Karnataka Assembly

BENGALURU: Soon after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot ended his speech, BJP legislators from both Houses of the Legislature chanted “Jai Shri Ram” that rent the air in the Assembly. Responding to this, Congress legislators chanted “Jai Bhim”.

On Monday, Gehlot addressed the joint session of the state legislature. BJP MLAs and MLCs were seen wearing saffron shawls. Even as the National Anthem played, they were chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, and after the Governor left the House, they intensified their chanting.

Cong leaders counter

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka was also seen waving his saffron shawl towards the Congress members.

On the other side, Labour Minister Santosh Lad started chanting “Jai Bhim”, and was soon joined by his Congress colleagues, who also chanted “Jai Samvidhana” and “Jai Basavanna”.