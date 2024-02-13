Karnataka: BJP, JDS coordination meet on Feb 13 for smooth session

BENGALURU: In the BJP-JDS three-legged race, leaders of the two parties will meet on Tuesday morning for better coordination during the ongoing legislature session. JDS leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is regularly in touch with Opposition leader R Ashoka, state party president BY Vijayendra and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, will meet the BJP leaders for a coordination meeting.

Kumaraswamy, who arrived in Bengaluru from Hassan on Monday, was in regular touch over phone with many BJP leaders. BJP and JDS sources confirm that the BJP leadership is on line with the JDS on important issues, and coordination is good.

The ten-day legislative session starting Monday is the first such where the two parties are coming together, and their coordination will be evident on the floor of the House. An insider said this is only to ensure coordination is seamless and that neither party contradicts the other.

Political analyst B S Murthy said, “The body language of BJP leaders, who have shown indifference to their own senior leaders, is warm and effusive when they meet Kumaraswamy. Their gestures show he is important to the NDA, and his access to the BJP central leadership has only added to his aura.”