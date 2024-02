BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said the money that has reached the hands of the people through the state government’s five guarantee schemes has given a new boost to the economy.

Addressing the joint session of the state legislature, he said domestic and foreign investment is flowing into the state in a big way and in the last eight months, the total investment has reached over Rs 77,000 crore. “Economic activities are picking up due to the new accumulation of purchasing power among the people due to guarantee schemes,” he said.

The government’s guarantee schemes have provided solace to the people suffering from growing economic inequality, he said, and added that a large number of applications for programmes is proof of how much these programmes were needed by the economically disadvantaged.

He said the government has successfully implemented all five guarantee schemes -- Shakthi, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Yuva Nidhi and Anna Bhagya. “Due to the implementation of guarantee schemes, more than 1.2 crore families are coming out of the poverty line and rising to middle-class status. It is a global record that more than five crore people of the state will be promoted to middle class status by one decision,” he said.

He also pointed out that tax collection is increasing and till January-end this year, Karnataka stands first in the country in the rate of growth in GST collection. “This is because a new era of development has begun over the last eight months,” he said. Stressing that guarantee schemes launched by the state government are a model for the country, he said, “Other governments are competing to adopt these schemes.”