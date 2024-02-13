Teacher sacked over ‘anti-Hindu’ remarks in Karnataka

MANGALURU: Two days after a teacher of St Gerosa School was accused of making remarks against Hindu religion in classroom, the school management sacked the accused teacher on Monday. The action came after scores of parents led by BJP MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Y Bharat Shetty staged a protest in front of the school, demanding immediate suspension of the teacher.

A statement issued by Sr Anitha, the school headmistress, said the management has decided to remove Sr Prabha from the institution with immediate effect and replace her by another teacher. She said the action was initiated to ensure free and fair inquiry into the matter by the district authorities concerned and offered full cooperation for the probe. She also said that the management will wholeheartedly abide by the result of the inquiry.

Stating that the school has a history of 60 years and no such incident has ever happened, the headmistress said the school abides by the Constitutional values and treats all faiths equally. “Though this unfortunate incident has created temporary mistrust, we believe that this step, along with your active cooperation, will help us rebuild that trust,” said a statement.