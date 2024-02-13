Woman stopped from digging well in Karnataka

SIRSI: Gowri C Naik (55) from Sirsi, who was digging a well in a school premises in Ganesh Nagar gram panchayat, was asked to stop by the authorities. Officials said she had not obtained permission to dig the well.

Locals said that officials are supposed to ensure drinking water to the public, but have stopped Gowri, who was digging a well to meet drinking water needs of Anganwadi workers and students. She was stopped from digging the well citing safety of the students. Officials covered the dug spot with a tin sheet so that children don’t fall into it.

The local Anganwadi worker was also given a strict warning by the Director, Women and Child Welfare department, as well as the Child Development Programme Officer of Sirsi.