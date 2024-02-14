Basavanna’s portrait in all govt offices on Feb 17, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Basavanna’s portrait will be placed in all government offices, across the state, on February 17. The district in-charge ministers at the district level, MLAs at the taluk level, and the respective chairpersons in all urban and rural organisations will unveil the portraits.

He was speaking after the unveiling the portrait of Karnataka cultural leader Sri Jagajyoti Basavanna at the Vidhana Soudha Conference Hall. The state government had recently declared Basavanna the cultural leader of Karnataka. “Basavanna worked hard to eliminate inequality and made everyone live with self-respect,” the CM said.