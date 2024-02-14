Bengalurean among 23 in country to score 100 in JEE Mains

BENGALURU: Amogh Agarwal from Bengaluru is one of the top scorers in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 Session 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the results, and a total of 23 students scored 100 NTA score in the B.E/B.Tech (Paper 1).

Amogh’s father Salil Agarwal, an entrepreneur in the city, said he was jubilant that his son is one of the 23 students and hopes he performs well in the second session too.

Agarwal said Amogh, a single child, used to study for 12-14 hours a day but did not take any stress. “Amogh wants to pursue computer science and aspires to enrol in one of the IITs in the country,” he added. The 17-year-old enjoys playing cricket and likes to bowl.

Amogh has always excelled in academics and also acquires holistic knowledge. He watches the news and makes sure he knows what is happening in the world,” the father added over a phone call. Amogh had secured 98 per cent in his Class 10 board exams.

Currently, Amogh is preparing for the JEE second session and JEE Advanced, while pursuing his education from Narayana Co – Kaveri Bhavan, in HSR Layout.

According to NTA, 11,70,048 students -- 4,00,936 girls and 8,20,679 boys -- appeared for the exam scheduled between January 27 and February 1, at 544 centres in 291 cities. In the top scorers, seven candidates belong to Telangana, the highest number achieved by any state in the 2024 JEE Mains. NTA scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1 will be issued in the next few days.

After both sessions of the JEE (Main) 2024 exam for Paper 1, ranks of the candidates will be released, taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores.