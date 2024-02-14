CM Siddaramaiah may declare Gokak, Chikkodi as new districts on Feb 16

BENGALURU: Belagavi, the biggest district in the state in terms of its geographical area, is expected to be divided into three districts in view of the three-decade-old demand by leaders of various organisations in the region.

According to sources, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may announce Chikkodi and Gokak as new districts while presenting the budget on Friday. The state government has directed the district administration to provide all details in this regard before the budget presentation.

Leaders of various organisations and associations have been demanding that Chikkodi and Gokak taluks be made new districts for all administrative purposes. There have also been demands from leaders of Bailhongal and Athani to declare these two taluks as new districts.

In 1997, the then chief minister JH Patel almost issued a notification declaring Chikkodi and Gokak as new districts, but did not do so because of pressure from various Kannada organisations to stop Marathi domination in the border areas of Belagavi district.

The leaders of various organisations said that the government should divide Belagavi into three districts for administrative convenience. Chikkodi and Gokak taluks have the infrastructure and manpower needed to make them as new district headquarters, they added. Even leaders of Congress, BJP and JDS parties in Chikkodi and Gokak are of the view that the two taluks should be declared as new districts.