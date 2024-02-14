Cong leaders in Karnataka demand fact-finding committee to probe Gerosa case

MANGALURU: Senior Congress leaders B Ramanath Rai and Vinaykumar Sorake have urged the state government to set up a fact-finding committee to probe the entire episode of Gerosa school incident where a teacher was accused of making derogatory statements against Hindu religion and its gods and the subsequent protest by BJP and Sangh Pariwar which led to the sacking of the teacher.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by Rai and Sorake on Tuesday visited Gerosa school and spoke to its management. “Facts should come out. The incident was a threat to the communal harmony of the district. Our intention is to uphold communal harmony. Some people take advantage of problems, but our party is not like that. The responsibility of building a beautiful society lies with all and right and wrong should be discussed. We will press the government to set up a fact finding committee led by senior officials of the education department,” he said.

Rai urged to probe everything including the statements of students and the misuse of students’ statements by politicians. The action should prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

Rai said it was the responsibility of the education department to immediately interfere in such school matters and resolve it. KPCC spokesperson Farzana said it should be condemned if the teacher has made any objectionable remarks against any religion, but in this case, there is no accurate information to blame the teacher. However, the incidents that took place on Monday has made the society hang its head in shame. She took objection to the BJP leaders exhorting school students to raise slogans like ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

Congress leaders JR Lobo, Mamata Gatti, Shashidhar Hegde, Shahul Hameed, Shalet Pinto and others were present.