Focus on mental health, quality of treatment, say experts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the upcoming State budget on Friday, the healthcare sector in Karnataka anticipates significant developments. Health experts have articulated several key expectations, including the integration of mental healthcare into primary health services, expansion of medical education and investment in electronic health records, with an aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, quality and efficiency across the state.

Dr Vivek Jawali, chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences, Fortis Hospital, said, “There is a need for integration of mental healthcare into primary health services, as the workforce forms the backbone of the healthcare system.”

To address growing demands, the government should prioritize expanding medical education, enhance training facilities and offer incentives to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals. This includes not only doctors but also nurses, paramedics and support staff, he said.

The focus should be on comprehensive access to telehealth services, including formulating guidelines and ensuring accessibility and affordability. Furthermore, there must be efforts to foster an environment supportive of medical research by providing grants and incentives for significant discoveries. Investments should also be made in electronic health records and interoperability standards, Dr Jawali added.

Acknowledging the same, Sandesh Cadabam, managing director of Cadabams Group, said, “The state government should prioritize investing in mental healthcare infrastructure and accessibility in the upcoming budget, given the current inadequate allocation for mental health funding.