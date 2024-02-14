Focus on mental health, quality of treatment, say experts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: With the upcoming State budget on Friday, the healthcare sector in Karnataka anticipates significant developments. Health experts have articulated several key expectations, including the integration of mental healthcare into primary health services, expansion of medical education and investment in electronic health records, with an aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, quality and efficiency across the state.
Dr Vivek Jawali, chairman of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences, Fortis Hospital, said, “There is a need for integration of mental healthcare into primary health services, as the workforce forms the backbone of the healthcare system.”
To address growing demands, the government should prioritize expanding medical education, enhance training facilities and offer incentives to attract and retain skilled healthcare professionals. This includes not only doctors but also nurses, paramedics and support staff, he said.
The focus should be on comprehensive access to telehealth services, including formulating guidelines and ensuring accessibility and affordability. Furthermore, there must be efforts to foster an environment supportive of medical research by providing grants and incentives for significant discoveries. Investments should also be made in electronic health records and interoperability standards, Dr Jawali added.
Acknowledging the same, Sandesh Cadabam, managing director of Cadabams Group, said, “The state government should prioritize investing in mental healthcare infrastructure and accessibility in the upcoming budget, given the current inadequate allocation for mental health funding.
Making mental healthcare services accessible and affordable for all is crucial. This entails broadening insurance coverage for mental health treatment, augmenting the mental health workforce and establishing additional community-based mental health centres, he added.
The budget should designate specific funds for the establishment of new mental health facilities, upgrading of existing ones and training of mental health professionals, particularly in tier II and III cities, Sandesh Cadabam said.
Dr Narayanaswamy, paediatric expert and founder of Athreya Hospital said, “Although the previous budget made progress in healthcare, including allocations for medical colleges and hospitals, as well as plans for an organ assembly hospital, significant challenges persist in terms of accessibility, affordability and infrastructure, especially in tier II and III cities.”
Highlighting healthcare infrastructure and access in rural and underserved regions, Dr Narayanaswamy emphasized the need for increased budgetary allocation for paediatric healthcare programmes, including initiatives to address malnutrition, improve immunization coverage and establish dedicated Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) in major hospitals across the state.
Strengthening preventive and public health initiatives is crucial to tackling the growing burden of chronic diseases, Dr Narayanaswamy said, and urged the government to invest in programmes that promote healthy lifestyles, early detection and disease management, with a special focus on vulnerable populations.