Karnataka High Court eases liquor ban ahead of Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restricted the ban on liquor imposed by the police commissioner ahead of the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election.
Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order reducing the timings of the ban after hearing the petition filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association and others questioning the ban on the sale, distribution and serving of liquor from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17, in view of possible loss to the industry.
According to the revised order, the sale of liquor will be prohibited solely on polling day and during the subsequent counting day.
The liquor sellers have welcomed the High Court's decision.
The petitioners have challenged the impugned notifications dated February 1 and 6, 2024 issued by the Deputy Commissioner and and the City Police Commissioner, respectively, imposing a ban on liquor in restaurants in the entire Bengaluru Urban District. They said it is unreasonable, unjust and arbitrary resulting in a violation of the fundamental right of the petitioners to trade and business freely as envisaged under Article 19(1)(g) of the constitution.
Meanwhile, in a release issued on the interim order, the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association stated that they have approached the court anticipating a Rs 450 crore loss to the industry and a Rs 250 crore loss of tax to the state’s exchequer, due to the ban for four days amid preparations made by them for ‘Valentine’s Day’.