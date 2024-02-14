Karnataka High Court eases liquor ban ahead of Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday restricted the ban on liquor imposed by the police commissioner ahead of the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency election.

Justice S R Krishna Kumar passed the interim order reducing the timings of the ban after hearing the petition filed by Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association and others questioning the ban on the sale, distribution and serving of liquor from 5 pm on February 14 to 6 am on February 17, in view of possible loss to the industry.

According to the revised order, the sale of liquor will be prohibited solely on polling day and during the subsequent counting day.

The liquor sellers have welcomed the High Court's decision.