Karnataka saw Rs 48k crore in investments last year: Industries Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil informed the State Legislative Council that in the last year, Karnataka got investments to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore and generated employment for 58,000 people.

Responding to BJP member S Keshav Prasad’s question seeking information about investments and employment generation in the state in 2023, Patil said of 241 projects that have been cleared in the single window system during 2023-24, most of them have been taken outside Bengaluru as part of the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative. While 24 projects will be located in the state capital, the remaining 217 projects with an investment of Rs 28,488 crore will be located in other districts, especially in North Karnataka, he said.

Patil also said in the last year, they have signed 12 MoUs for investments, of which, the State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC) has cleared two projects, and the remaining will be cleared soon. The MoU for investments to the tune of Rs 71,496 crore will create employment for 70,950 people, he said, adding that the government has constituted Vision Groups consisting of industry experts to help the government attract investments.

The BJP MLC, however, was not satisfied with the minister’s response, which he termed as unclear and unspecific. Prasad said SHLCC clearing just two out of 12 MoUs amounts to just 16.66%. The minister explained the processes involved in clearing the projects and assured the members of the Upper House that the government is taking several measures to attract investments and generate employment.