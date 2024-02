BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that an estimated 20% of people living in Bengaluru depend on private tanker operators for drinking water.

“About 20% of Bengaluru is getting water from these tanker operators. The solution for this problem is the proposed Mekedatu reservoir project. We are making all efforts to make it possible and I need your (Opposition) cooperation too,” he said in the Assembly.

Shivakumar was replying to Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy, who raised the issue of drinking water not being supplied to flats constructed by the Karnataka Slum Development Board.

The DyCM pointed out that the city’s population increased by 10 lakh every year and it has become difficult for the authorities to supply drinking water to all. “We need 6.5 tmcft more Cauvery water to meet the demand in Bengaluru. It is our responsibility to provide drinking water to all,” he said.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad said, “While Shivakumar says there is water shortage, how come private tanker operators are supplying it to apartment complexes and houses in Bengaluru.”