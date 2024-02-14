Peripheral Ring Road will be turned into economic corridor: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the State Government will develop the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) as an economic corridor. Responding to a call-attention notice by MLA Shailendra Beldale in the Assembly, Shivakumar, who holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said, “It’s been 15 years since the PRR was proposed for Bengaluru.

Previously, various governments tried to take it up… but failed as no bidder came forward.” Hence, the government was taking up the project under a public-private partnership, he added. “Tender has been floated. February 29 is the last day to apply for the tender.

The entire project is estimated to cost Rs 24,000 crore,” Shivakumar said. On land acquisition, Shivakumar said the PRR project requires 2,596 acres of land of which 220 acres belong to the State Government. “This also means we have to acquire land from private parties, including farmers,” he added.