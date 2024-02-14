Residents, Oppn in Karnataka decry property tax notices under revised scheme

BENGALURU: Citizens and political parties are lashing out at the BBMP for sending a property tax demand notice under a ‘revised’ tax scheme, and harassing them. They want the municipality to stop threatening people and say they will stand firm and fight oppression, and seek justice.

The BJP, AAP and local Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have extended support to residents who have received the notice, and termed the ‘revised’ collection unscientific and unjust. Loganathan, who claimed he is being harassed by BBMP despite paying property tax on time, said, “Despite having clear evidence of paying property tax correctly, we’re being threatened with unjust penalties. This is nothing short of harassment.”

Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy has termed the BBMP action “unscientific” and said the City BJP unit will launch a protest if the Palike fails to roll back its ‘revised tax scheme’. “Some people who had to pay Rs 40,000 in tax are forced to pay over Rs 1 lakh. Many property owners have been warned that police would soon seal their buildings. We will not allow this to happen,” said Ramamurthy.

Aam Aadmi Party media in-charge Jagadish V Sadam said AAP will stand by Bengaluru’s residents who have received the Palike’s notice to pay under the revised tax scheme. BNP’s Poongothai Paramasivam termed BBMP’s action ‘dictatorial’ and called it abuse of authority.