Residents, Oppn in Karnataka decry property tax notices under revised scheme

BENGALURU: Citizens and political parties are lashing out at the BBMP for sending a property tax demand notice under a ‘revised’ tax scheme, and harassing them. They want the municipality to stop threatening people and say they will stand firm and fight oppression, and seek justice.
The BJP, AAP and local Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP) have extended support to residents who have received the notice, and termed the ‘revised’ collection unscientific and unjust. Loganathan, who claimed he is being harassed by BBMP despite paying property tax on time, said, “Despite having clear evidence of paying property tax correctly, we’re being threatened with unjust penalties. This is nothing short of harassment.”
Jayanagar MLA CK Ramamurthy has termed the BBMP action “unscientific” and said the City BJP unit will launch a protest if the Palike fails to roll back its ‘revised tax scheme’. “Some people who had to pay Rs 40,000 in tax are forced to pay over Rs 1 lakh. Many property owners have been warned that police would soon seal their buildings. We will not allow this to happen,” said Ramamurthy.
Aam Aadmi Party media in-charge Jagadish V Sadam said AAP will stand by Bengaluru’s residents who have received the Palike’s notice to pay under the revised tax scheme. BNP’s Poongothai Paramasivam termed BBMP’s action ‘dictatorial’ and called it abuse of authority.
Palike gets 1,500 applications for 273 posts
Bengaluru: The BBMP received around 1500 applications for 273 vacancies for various posts under the National Urban Health Mission. Chief Health Officer, Primary Health, Dr Syed Sirajuddin Madani said, “The Palike received around 400 applications last time but this year saw an increase in the number of aspirants. The recruitment drive will continue on Wednesday and Thursday. The idea aims to strengthen the Municipality health system,”
BBMP reclaims land worth Rs 85 crore in Yelahanka zone
Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) reclaimed a prime land worth Rs 85 crore at Kodigehalli ward in Yelahanka Zone on Tuesday. Palike officials said that, survey number 52 of Kotihosahalli village under Kodigehalli ward of Byatarayanapura division of Yelahanka zone, a BBMP land was encroached by miscreants who constructed sheds and carried out other commercial activities.
Upon learning of the land encroachment, the eviction operation was conducted on Tuesday, jointly with BBMP Yelahanka zonal officers, revenue department officials and police personnel. In the operation, four earth movers, six tippers and 12 tractors were pressed and 140 police personnel, 70 labourers and gangmen were deployed.
The operation resulted in reclaiming around 2.75 acres (120000.00 square feet) of property worth around Rs 85 crores. “After taking possession of the encroached land, the area was immediately fenced. The fencing will be completed soon,” said a BBMP official from Yelahanka zone.