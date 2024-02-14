The Yediyurappa government’s decision to hand over the case to CBI was a mistake: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said he will continue with his legal battle in cases registered against him.

Responding to queries on the Lokayukta police registering an FIR against him, the DCM said the same has been registered in a disproportionate assets case and he will continue the legal battle.

“I have not done anything wrong. The then Advocate General had stated that my case cannot be given to CBI. I obtained that document under the Right to Information Act. The Yediyurappa government’s decision to hand over the case to CBI was a mistake,” he said. The DCM said the Congress government has withdrawn the permission accorded for the CBI probe and referred the case to the Lokayukta.

Even after the government withdrew the permission given to the CBI to probe the case, the Central agency is issuing notices to his institutions and also those doing business with him. “They are giving hundreds of notices, and I do not know why they are giving them,” he said.