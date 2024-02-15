309 rail passengers from Karnataka lost lives in five years

MYSURU: Despite repeated warnings from the railway department on the precautions to be taken while crossing the railway lanes or boarding and deboarding from the moving trains, incidents of passengers being injured or killed in accidents are being reported regularly.

As per the reports of the railway department, 309 people have lost their lives in the last five years by coming under the wheels of the trains in the state.

As per the recent statistics from the railway department, a total of 89 persons have lost their lives in 2019-20, while 44 persons in 2020-21, 37 in 2021-22, 71 in 2022-23 and 68 in 2023-24 in the state. These victims have accidently come under the wheels of the moving trains at railway stations and at the level crossings and have lost their lives.