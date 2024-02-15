BBMP seals Rockline Mall over tax dues

BENGALURU: Cracking the whip against tax defaulters over non-payment of tax, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday sealed Rockline Mall, owned by film producer Rockline Venkatesh.

According to officials from the BBMP Revenue division, the mall located in Dasarahalli zone has outstanding dues of Rs 11.51 crore pending from 2011 to 2022-23.

“We had sent the demand notice for payment of outstanding tax but dues were not paid, hence we were directed to seal the building,” a senior revenue official said.