BBMP seals Rockline Mall over tax dues

BENGALURU: Cracking the whip against tax defaulters over non-payment of tax, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday sealed Rockline Mall, owned by film producer Rockline Venkatesh.
According to officials from the BBMP Revenue division, the mall located in Dasarahalli zone has outstanding dues of Rs 11.51 crore pending from 2011 to 2022-23.
“We had sent the demand notice for payment of outstanding tax but dues were not paid, hence we were directed to seal the building,” a senior revenue official said.
To ensure there was no altercation during the process, the mall was cordoned off with sufficient manpower, including BBMP marshals. Dasarahalli Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Joint Commissioner Balasekhar, other zonal and revenue officers, police staff, marshals and other officers were present.
Reacting to the development, Rockline Venkatesh termed the action as ‘harassment’ by BBMP.
He said he had approached court which had directed him to pay Rs 1.90 crore, following a joint survey, and he had made the payment. “Last evening, a few officers came to the mall and gave some notices to the mall authorities,” said Venkatesh.
He claimed he has obtained all documents from the BBMP and is paying taxes as per rules.