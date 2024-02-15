Book your high-security registration plate, Karnataka govt to extend deadline by three months

BENGALURU: Vehicle owners in the state will get three more months to affix the high-security registration plate (HSRP). Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday informed the State Legislative Council that they will extend the last date to affix HSRP by three months.

Reddy said affixing HSRP number plates to vehicles was done across the country as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the Union Government, but there was a delay in starting the process in Karnataka. As of now, only 18 lakh vehicles in the state have affixed HSRP number plates, he said.

“We have to extend the deadline and let us extend it by three months,” the minister informed the Council.