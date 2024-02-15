Cab driver in Karnataka demands Rs 5,194 instead of Rs 914, FIR booked

BENGALURU: A second case of an exorbitant demand made by a cab driver for a ride from the airport to Tavarekere has come to light. The driver insisted on payment of Rs 5,194 instead of Rs 914 which was displayed to the passenger at the time of booking. Loiyum Khuman filed an FIR against Uber cab driver Bharath Gowda at Kempegowda International Airport police station.
The FIR by Khuman states that the incident occurred on January 5 morning, but he found time to book the case only on February 13, as he was busy with work.
“After dropping my friends at Terminal 1 of KIA, I was looking for a cab to return to my home in Taravereke. An Uber cab driver approached me and picked me up. As per the online booking, the amount to be paid was Rs 914. I displayed the amount to him too. However, on reaching my house in Sterling Nest apartments, he told me the fare was Rs 5,194 and his Uber app was showing this figure. I was forced to pay the sum,” he said.
An FIR was booked against the driver for cheating and overcharging under Sections 417, 471 and 465 of IPC.
Student scammed
Again in January, a college student from West Bengal was literally taken for a ride by an Ola cab driver, from KIA to Mathikere. He was ordered to pay Rs 5,194 instead of Rs 730 displayed while booking the cab.