Cab driver in Karnataka demands Rs 5,194 instead of Rs 914, FIR booked

“After dropping my friends at Terminal 1 of KIA, I was looking for a cab to return to my home in Taravereke. An Uber cab driver approached me and picked me up. As per the online booking, the amount to be paid was Rs 914. I displayed the amount to him too. However, on reaching my house in Sterling Nest apartments, he told me the fare was Rs 5,194 and his Uber app was showing this figure. I was forced to pay the sum,” he said.

An FIR was booked against the driver for cheating and overcharging under Sections 417, 471 and 465 of IPC.

Student scammed

Again in January, a college student from West Bengal was literally taken for a ride by an Ola cab driver, from KIA to Mathikere. He was ordered to pay Rs 5,194 instead of Rs 730 displayed while booking the cab.