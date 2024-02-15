Crime rate spiked under Congress govt: Karnataka Opposition leader Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, with Bengaluru emerging as the “crime capital”, especially in cybercrimes.

“Crimes increased by 25-30 per cent, with 1,80,742 cases reported last year. It increased by 40 per cent compared to our previous BJP government. Cases of violence against senior citizens have increased by 56 per cent. The state ranks third in cases of violence against women. Bengaluru is becoming the crime capital and in cybercrime alone, Rs 432 crore has been looted in a single year. Bengaluru is turning from a safe city to crime city,” he said in the Assembly, quoting from the National Crime Records Bureaureport.