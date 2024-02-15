Crime rate spiked under Congress govt: Karnataka Opposition leader Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Wednesday alleged that law and order in the state has collapsed under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, with Bengaluru emerging as the “crime capital”, especially in cybercrimes.
“Crimes increased by 25-30 per cent, with 1,80,742 cases reported last year. It increased by 40 per cent compared to our previous BJP government. Cases of violence against senior citizens have increased by 56 per cent. The state ranks third in cases of violence against women. Bengaluru is becoming the crime capital and in cybercrime alone, Rs 432 crore has been looted in a single year. Bengaluru is turning from a safe city to crime city,” he said in the Assembly, quoting from the National Crime Records Bureaureport.
He alleged that terrorist activities have been unfettered with the government withdrawing 1,600 cases against KFD and PFI, boosting the morale of anti-social elements.
“The National Investigation Agency is raiding terrorist hideouts in the state and arresting suspects,” he said, adding that the state intelligence agency has failed on many occasions.
He alleged that the Congress government timed the arrest of Karsevak Srikanth Pujary in Hubballi to the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.
“Pujary was arrested 31 years after he was booked for being a Karsevak when most accused in the case were already acquitted. It was a deliberate act by the government to discourage karsevaks in the state from attending the consecration,” he alleged. He said he himself is a proud karsevak and even Sunil Kumar has cases against him.
Ministers Priyank Kharge, MB Patil and others told Ashoka not to compare Pujary, who has several criminal cases against him including gambling, with Sunil Kumar. Ashoka replied that even Rahul Gandhi has cases against him, while Sunil Kumar pointed at Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is facing Enforcement Directorate charges.
He said the residents of Keragodu had installed a flag post on their own by taking permission from the authorities to hoist a Hanuma Dhwaja.
“They were engaged in the work for over a month prior to flag hoisting, but the government raked up the issue only when the flag was hoisted. The authorities violated the protocol by hoisting the national flag at 3 am after removing the Hanuma Dhwaja,” he alleged.
Hitting back, Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said BJP tried to disturb peace and harmony in Mandya for political gains.
Chaos in House over Hanuman flag issue
Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP and JDS and Ruling Congress members created a ruckus in the Assembly on Wednesday over the Keragodu Hanuman dhwaja incident reported in January this year. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the gram panchayat had passed a resolution and approved to hoist the flag. “This is not correct. The organisers had not sought any permission to hoist the Hanuman flag.
They had sought permission to erect the flagpole. Permission was granted on certain conditions. The trust too had given consent in writing that they will not hoist any other flag other than the national flag,” Mandya district minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said while responding to Ashoka. Chaluvarayaswamy further said that the Keragodu incident caused damage to government property.
Meanwhile, Mandya MLA Ravi Ganiga alleged that those who created chaos at Keregodu are not the village’s residents. “They are from Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru,” he said. Irked by this, BJP members from Dakshina Kannada created a ruckus.
Cong rule has pushed state back by 20 years: BYV
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra alleged that the state has gone back by 20 years ever since the Congress returned to power eight months ago as there is no development. Speaking on the Governor’s address, Vijayendra, who is also MLA for Shikaripura, said that the Governor’s speech should reflect the vision of the government.
“To hide their failures, the State Government has made the Governor lie,” Vijayendra said. He also said that the government made the Governor say that despite a severe drought, farmer suicide cases had dipped in Karnataka. Farmers are unable to lead a decent life because of the Congress, he added.