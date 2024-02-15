Farmers pin hope on more allocation for irrigation, loan waiver

Copra farmers are expecting the announcement of an increase in MSP prices, cold storage in drought-affected districts of Chitradurga, Kittur and Kalyana Karnataka, setting up of a distillery in MySugar factory and promoting floriculture in a big way to tap the international market.

Farmers are not happy with the transfer of Rs 2,000 to their accounts towards drought relief and want the government to pay Rs 40,000 per acre as relief in the Cauvery basin, as discharge of water from the KRS has snatched their livelihood.

Apart from MSP and market intervention, farmers hit hard by drought are demanding a farm loan waiver. They want a Farmers’ Debt Relief Committee to be set up on the lines of the Kerala government, to study the problems they are facing, distress and debt, and to stop them from committing suicide.