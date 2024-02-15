Former Karnataka CM Bommai questions delay in ‘40% commission’ probe

HUBBALLI: Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has taken serious exception to the state government allegedly delaying the investigation into the 40-per cent commission graft charge, and demanded that the probe be undertaken and completed soon.

Addressing reporters in Haveri on Wednesday, Bommai informed that even the Karnataka High Court had observed that the incumbent Congress government has delayed probing the 40-per cent commission charges made against the previous BJP government, and asked the current dispensation to submit the probe report within six weeks.

“The court has also opined that it would be forced to give orders to the government to release funds, as it was buying time to make payments to contractors under the garb of commission, since its coffers are empty. The government must set aside its shame and wake up,” he added.