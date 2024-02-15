‘Give 2A reservation for Panchamasalis in Lok Sabha polls’

SHIVAMOGGA: Panchamasalis should be given 2A category reservation in the coming Lok Sabha elections or the consequences will be grave, said senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

Yatnal addressed a protest meeting held at Gopi Circle here on Wednesday, demanding the state government to provide 2A category reservation for the Panchamasali sub-caste of the Lingayat community. Later, the community members took out a protest march in the city, led by Basava Jayamrithyunjaya Swami, seer of Panchamasali Peetha of Kudalasangama.

Yatnal said the protest is not for any political gain, but for the development of the community. This protest aims to raise the voice for reservation of Panchamasalis and several other downtrodden castes, he added.

Yatnal said many people conspired to spoil the movement launched by Basava Jayamrithyunjaya Swami. A minister from the same community tried to lure the seer by offering Rs 10 crore to stop the movement. However, the seer refused the offer stating he is not ready to sell the Panchamasali community at any cost, he stated.