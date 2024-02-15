Irregularities in registration, copra purchase suspended for a week: Karnataka Minister

BENGALURU: Agriculture Marketing Minister Shivananda Patil on Wednesday said the procurement of ball copra at minimum support price (MSP) at centres set up at Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committees (APMCs) by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) in the state will be suspended temporarily for a week because of irregularities in registering farmers.

“An inquiry has been ordered and nine NAFED officials, accused of committing irregularities, have been booked with criminal charges. The process of registering farmers will be revised and till then, the procurement will be stopped,” he told the Assembly.

Instead of computers purchased by the department, officials and outsourced staff brought their own and took them to the doorsteps of farmers and registered them, he said, admitting to lapses. It was done to help traders and not farmers, he added.