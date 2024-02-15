Karnataka Minister asks to fill waterholes in forests, experts say move will only cause more conflict

BENGALURU: Due to deficit rainfall and a prolonged dry spell leading to shortage of water in forests, Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre has issued directions to fill up waterholes and send GPS videos and pictures of the exercise.

Water scarcity will lead to man-animal conflict, Khandre said here on Thursday. He also issued directions to drill tubewells and install solar pumpsets wherever necessary, inside forests. He said staffers should give priority to filling up waterholes, and directed officials to take all required measures to reduce cases of conflict.

However, experts, conservationists and forest officials have raised eyebrows over the directions. They said this type of meddling with nature will not help.