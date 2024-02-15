Tenders called for Sharavathi storage unit, no eco clearance yet

BENGALURU: The energy department has called for tenders for the Sharavathi pumped storage unit in Shivamogga, and aims to issue work orders in the first week of March.

However, the department is yet to obtain environmental clearance for the project. Officials said the application has been put on the Parivesh portal. It may be recollected that in December 2023, forest clearance was not given for the proposal when it was placed before the committee.

The department has proposed a 2000MW pumped storage power plant in Shavarathi Valley. Of the proposed 150 hectares of land required for implementing the project, 39.7 hectares fall inside forest patches in Sagar, Honnavar and Shivamogga wildlife divisions, including the Lion Tailed Macaque Sanctuary.