Trekker’s cigarette butt behind Mullayanagiri forest fire in Karnataka?

BENGALURU: The recent wildfire at Mullayanagiri Hills that turned 500 acres of grassland to ash, abutting the forests, was in the revenue land patch. Preliminary investigation revealed that a trekker had thrown a lit cigarette butt out of his car while leaving the trek trail.

Karnataka forest department officials said this is not an isolated incident. The officials said they will hold talks with the revenue department and take a collective decision to stop trekking and other tourism activities in and around the forest patches, for at least three months. The forest department is also working on regulating the movement of people passing through forest patches, even in safaris.