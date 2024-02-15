Two-year-old sexually assaulted in Karnataka, accused held

MADIKERI: A two-year-old infant was sexually assaulted by a 37-year-old man in Kodagu district. The incident was reported at Siddapura of South Kodagu on Wednesday. The accused has been nabbed and booked under the POCSO Act.

Mani (37), is a driver working at a reputed estate near Siddapura.

On Wednesday, Mani visited the victim's house and raped the 2-year-old girl in an inebriated state,, while her parents were away from the house. The child was bleeding profusely in the genital area and had bite marks when the incident came to light. The accused Mani, meanwhile, was escaping from the place after the crime.

However, other estate labourers who were alerted about the incident nabbed Mani and handed him over to the Siddapura police.

The case has been transferred to the Kodagu Woman Police Station in Madikeri and the probe is on. Sources confirmed that the victim’s parents are from other state and were working as estate labourers in the district. The infant is being treated at the District Hospital in Madikeri and the police sources confirmed that the child is out of danger.