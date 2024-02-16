Bengaluru plays big role in revenue generation for SA: Neliswa Nkani, hub head- SA Tourism

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not just one of the prime revenue generators for Karnataka and India but is also playing a role in revenue generation and employment to South Africa.

Around 50% of the tourists to South Africa are from Bengaluru. Every tourist from India visiting South Africa is helping generate employment for eight people, said Neliswa Nkani, hub head- Middle East, India and Southeast Asia, South African Tourism, on Thursday, as a part of a road show being held in the city.

“Around 43% of the tourists to South Africa are from India, of which 50% are from Bengaluru, including families and young millennials. Of this, 45% are leisure travellers and 46% are incentive travellers. In 2023, 80% of the travellers to South Africa were from Bengaluru. India has the largest incentive travellers and in March we (South Africa Tourism) will be coming out with special curated tours focusing on the corporate sector, involving Indian trade firms and airlines.

We are also in talks with airlines for launching direct airlines from India. Talks are also on to strengthen e-visa. At present since India gives e-visa to people from SA, the same is followed by us,” she said.