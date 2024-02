BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present his record 15th budget on Friday. Although the five guarantee schemes greatly restrict his manoeuvrability, the CM is likely to make all efforts to strike a fine balance between continuing social welfare schemes and giving a push to development.

The Congress government’s flagship programmes implemented in a phased manner after the party returned to power in May last year require a huge chunk of budget allocation.

The budget to be presented just around two months before the Lok Sabha elections is likely to reflect the poll necessities. The CM would take the aspirations of all communities and regions into consideration while presenting his government’s plan of action for the next financial year.

In the second budget of his second tenure as the CM, Siddaramaiah faces a big challenge of countering the perception that development has taken a backseat due to a lack of funds and the government is only focusing on the guarantee schemes. His government is accused of not taking up any big project in the last eight months.

Irrigation, drinking water projects may get large funding

Bengaluru may have some announcements in terms of infrastructure development. As Bengaluru Development Minister, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will be keen to push development works in the City. Earlier this week, in the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the state legislature, the government gave a hint of going ahead with the ambitious tunnel road project to ease congestion in the state capital. The DyCM, who has been advocating for the project, had also sought the Centre’s assistance during his meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.