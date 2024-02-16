DyCM DK Shivakumar: Budget will give new direction to Karnataka's progress

HUBBALLI: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said the budget to be presented on Friday will give new direction to the progress of the state, as it contains various special provisions.

Stating that the Congress government is committed to Karnataka’s inclusive development and the welfare of all sections of society, Shivakumar added that the budget would witness the same determination that the government showed in the implementation of its five guarantees promised before last year’s Assembly polls.

The budget would announce several provisions to empower common people. Also, importance would be given to the industrial sector, as well as irrigation projects, Shivakumar said, hitting out at critics who termed the guarantees as “loot”, mentioning that the people would give a befitting reply to such leaders soon.