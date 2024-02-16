HDK slams Karnataka government over poverty reduction claim

BENGALURU: JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday questioned the Congress-led State Government over its poverty reduction claims. Speaking in the Assembly, Kumaraswamy said that in his address, the Governor had claimed that more than 1.2 crore families came out of BPL category and rose to middle-class status because of the guarantee schemes implemented by the State Government. “If that is the case, then why did more than 20,000 people attend the government’s recent Janaspandana event?” the former CM said.

Kumaraswamy claimed that Karnataka has enough money. “The government should ensure that the money reaches the right people and the schemes are implemented more effectively,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also rubbished claims made by CM Siddaramaiah on the state getting less funds in terms of tax share, despite being ranked second among the states that collect the highest tax in the country.

“When I was the CM in 2018 with Congress’ support, I approached PM Narendra Modi on MGNREGA man-days. It was an NDA government like now at the Centre. Within 15 days, PM Modi permitted to increase the man-days. JDS was not in an alliance with the BJP then… but the Centre replied positively to my demand,” Kumaraswamy said.

He also gave the example of road widening projects taken up during his tenure as CM. “Nirmala Seetharaman was the Defence Minister then. Several roads that had to be widened were adjacent to defence lands. I sought help from her. She came to Bengaluru and discussed the matter and we got the required land,” he added.