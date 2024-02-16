India’s digital economy architecture will be exported to the world: Nobel Laureate Michael Spence

The Noble Laureate spoke on ‘Artificial Intelligence in the age of uncertainty’ and how AI will shape the future of work, responsible data management and India’s potential. Spence was also optimistic that AI will not replace jobs completely in all industries but will automate some tasks that will still need human intervention. Speaking about the threats of AI , he listed three aspects – overcrowding the system with rubbish, misuse of AI in warfare and issues with data.

“There is a lot of flooding in the system which is essentially rubbish, and people have great difficulty understanding and distinguishing from real content. These technologies have enormously powerful uses in national security, warfare, defence, and so on. The first thing we ought to do is have treaties and agree that we will never use a fully autonomous weapon. Then there is data security, privacy, and the responsible use of data,” he said.

LECTURE AT IIMB

Spence also delivered a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM-B) on the role of India in the world economy. During the conversation, the relevance of his contributions to Microeconomics for which he received the Nobel Prize was also discussed. He spoke about his book ‘Permacrisis’, and highlighted that the world economy has gone through a tectonic shift since the pandemic and now faces a permacrisis (multiple crises simultaneously).