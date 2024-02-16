Karnataka Biodiversity Board takes up study of medicinal plants

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board (KBB) has undertaken a study to know all about medicinal plants, focusing more on tribals collecting them and handing them over to industries.

Along with this, the Board has also taken up studies on the Shola grasslands and a detailed study of the wild variety fruits found in the Malnad region.

Explaining of the study of medicinal plants, an official told The New Indian Express that there is a high demand for medicinal and aromatic plants, especially from the pharma, health and cosmetic industry.

“The procurement from the organised sector is very limited. A large extraction is from the unorganised sector. Many of those extracting the medicinal herbs are tribals and locals staying in and around forest areas. With changing trends the demand for organic products has increased and with this has the threat to produces in forest areas. It has also been noted that tribals who are involved in extraction get a very poor deal for it, while the middlemen and agents make profits.”

The official added over the years in the past, the medicinal plant board, environment department and forest department have served notices to many companies for illegal extraction, but little is done to end it. It has also been noted that demand for minor forest produce has increased, even for cooking items. The channel and source needs to be tapped.

“Through the study, we are identifying the areas where they are grown, collected from, whom it is given to. It is an unorgansied sector. Private companies do not have a source, they depend upon middlemen. The study will help people understand the actual benefits of the products and the need for their protection,” said Govardhan Singh, Deputy Conservator of Forests, KBB.

The study is aimed to be completed by 2025. Another official also pointed that there are also instances where tribals are seen extracting them as minor forest produce and selling them overseas as medicinal herbs for a price. The study will help know all about the medicinal plants, regions where they need to be grown, curtail misuse, ensure protection and preserve them.

Along with this, the study of wild variety of fruits will also help. “Many fruits are grown locally in this region. Apart from domestic consumption, they are gradually seen to be getting into commercial sales. The intention here is to ascertain knowledge about them and popularise its consumption,” the official added.