Karnataka: Nod to B-khata for homes on revenue sites

BENGALURU: The cabinet on Thursday approved the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee, headed by Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, to regularise houses constructed on revenue sites in tier-II cities across the state. It means the beneficiaries will get B-khata for their properties, with a building tax levy.

The cabinet also decided to give certain property tax exemptions to residents of Bengaluru in BBMP jurisdiction, to make the tax system people-friendly. The cabinet sub-committee’s recommendation to file a criminal case against builders and take disciplinary action against officials who allow illegal layouts to come up, was also approved.

Khandre chaired a sub-committee that examined the pros and cons of adopting the provisions of Section 144(6) and (21) of the BBMP Act, 2020, in the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, and Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1964, in relation to extension to other metropolitan corporations/urban local bodies.

It is estimated that there are more than 54.91 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of urban local bodies in the state, of which more than 34.35 lakh are unauthorised.

The government will also generate revenue by levying building tax. It has been decided to fix house tax such that it does not burden the middle and poor classes who build their houses on revenue land and in unauthorised settlements.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion of a Vishwakarma community member compulsorily in the muzrai temple management committee. This decision was taken since the community is recognised for its contribution, from temple construction to the carving of statues.

Approval was also given for setting up development authorities for Chamundeshwari, Ghati Subramanya and Huligemma Devi temples, after passing the bills in legislature. The cabinet deferred approval for the Justice B Veerappa Commission report on irregularities in recruitment to 545 Police Sub-Inspector posts. It felt the cabinet should discuss the report thoroughly as it should be tabled before legislature.