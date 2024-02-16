Karnataka's Nagarahole Sanctuary gears up for summer with 2000 km of fire lines to prevent forest fires

MADIKERI: With summer fast approaching, the forest department is set to draw fire lines over 2000 kilometres to control accidental forest fires. As confirmed by the officials, additional staff of 400 forest watchers have been deployed to draw fire lines across the over 840 sq km area of Nagarahole Sanctuary.

They will also tend to any emergency during a fire breakout.

The department has readied equipment including tankers mounted on jeeps, sprayers and other necessary machinery to fight the breakout of forest fires. In eight ranges across the Nagarhole belt, fire lines have been drawn adding up to 2500 km inside and by the forest fringes. Watch towers have been raised in sensitive zones even as drones will be used to frequently monitor any fire breakout.