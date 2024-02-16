Once denied entry, Dalits in Karnataka now served sweets in hotels

KOPPAL: In a welcome move, villagers got together to offer Dalit youth sweets and also went to a temple with them, following the Koppal district administration’s intervention after an untouchability incident.

The matter was reported in Halavarthy village of Koppal where Dalit youth were allegedly denied haircuts at a local saloon. A hotel owner had also allegedly refused to give breakfast to a group of Dalit youth from the village. Following the reported incident a week ago, Dalit families staged a protest in front of the gram panchayat office.

The administration had to send a team of senior officials and a peace meeting was conducted on Thursday. Accordingly, the villagers have taken an oath in front of senior administrative officials promising not to practice untouchability in the village. After the meeting, the Dalit youth were offered sweets and snacks in the same hotel where they were denied entry a few days ago.

“There have been a few cases of untouchability in rural parts of Koppal. Whenever such incidents are reported, the district administration conducts peace meetings before proceeding with any police action. In the case of Halavarthy village, both the hotel owner and saloon owner have been booked under relevant IPC sections and have been arrested,” said a senior official.