St Gerosa School issue: 2 BJP MLAs, 4 others booked for promoting enmity

MANGALURU: BJP MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Bharat Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell and three others have been booked for protesting in front of St Gerosa School and accusing its English teacher Sr Prabha of making derogatory remarks against the Hindu religion and its gods in class.

They have been booked under various IPC sections for promoting enmity between different communities, unlawful assembly, hurting religious feelings, criminal intimidation and other charges.

In a complaint filed with Mangaluru South police, Anil Gerald Lobo accused the BJP and VHP leaders of illegally protesting in front of the school, raising ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans, making derogatory statements against Christianity, provoking students to violate the rules of the school and intimidating the school management. They were also accused of making statements with an intention to cause riots between Hindus and Christians, and disturb peace in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, BJP and VHP leaders have strongly condemned the police action and demanded immediate withdrawal of cases, failing which they have threatened to intensify protests.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that a few years ago, Congress had made students of St Aloysius College protest against renaming of Mulki Sundaram Shetty Road. A Congress MLA had led the protest but no case was registered against him. Now, by lodging an FIR against BJP leaders, the Congress government has resorted to appeasement politics, he alleged.