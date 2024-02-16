St Gerosa school issue: Ruckus over FIR against Mangaluru BJP MLA

BENGALURU: The issue of police filing an FIR against Mangaluru North BJP MLA Bharath Shetty Y in connection with the controversy at St Gerosa English Higher Primary School, created a ruckus in the assembly on Thursday.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara made a statement on the floor of the House that the MLA was not at the spot when protests were held at the school against the teacher, Sr Prabha, who had allegedly made derogatory statements against Hindu deities and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I have verified with the police commissioner that the MLA was not there, and further inquiry and action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.

Thanking Parameshwara, Opposition leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, his deputy Sunil Kumar and others insisted that the police sub-inspector who had filed the FIR against Shetty be suspended immediately.

Parameshwara did not accede to their demand, saying he cannot come to a conclusion unless there is further investigation on both sides. The issue took a new turn when he pinpointed the social media post by the MLA, allegedly targeting the Christian community. “Bharath Shetty is a good friend of mine.

But his post on social media advises parents of the Hindu community not to send their wards to schools of Christian missionaries as they are averse to the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. What message will this give?” he questioned. This resulted in pandemonium, with ruling and Opposition MLAs trading accusations.

Shetty, raising the issue during zero hour, said he was on his way to Bengaluru at the time. “I have the boarding pass and I was travelling to Bengaluru to attend the assembly proceedings. How can they file a case against me when I was not even there, there is pressure on them,” Shetty said.

Claiming that the teacher at St Gerosa School was misleading children, Shetty alleged that she was teaching the children that the Ram statue in Ayodhya is not God, but a stone statue. “After this, parents lodged a complaint at the DDPI office,” he said. “No investigation was done or case registered against the teacher who was trying to convert children. But police registered a non-bailable case against me.”

Deputy Opposition leader Aravind Bellad said it looks like the government is registering cases against whoever takes the name of Lord Ram.